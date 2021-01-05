PACIFIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Justyn Velazquez, a rifleman with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares a coffee in the café aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 03:31 Photo ID: 6631520 VIRIN: 210501-N-LD903-1018 Resolution: 3360x3623 Size: 1.4 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.