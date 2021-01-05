PACIFIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Quartermaster 2nd Class Hezekiah Smith writes in a navigation log as quartermaster of the watch in the pilot house aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 03:31 Photo ID: 6631527 VIRIN: 210501-N-NY430-1041 Resolution: 6601x4401 Size: 1.58 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Underway [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.