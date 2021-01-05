Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jarred Dotson checks inventory in an ammunition magazine aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)

