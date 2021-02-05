Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Makin Island Underway [Image 11 of 13]

    USS Makin Island Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Corey Cheatham, left, and Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Kelvin Amede perform maintenance on a re-heater aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 03:31
    Photo ID: 6631528
    VIRIN: 210501-N-TF178-1047
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Underway [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jeremy Laramore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MKIARG15MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT