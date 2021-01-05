Makin Island Underway

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Morrow 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 2nd Class Russell Santos, left, and Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Wendell Timonio stand watch in the central control station aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    VIRIN: 210501-N-LD903-3022
