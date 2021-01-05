PACIFIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 2nd Class Russell Santos, left, and Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Wendell Timonio stand watch in the central control station aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 03:31 Photo ID: 6631523 VIRIN: 210501-N-LD903-3022 Resolution: 6455x3840 Size: 1.7 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.