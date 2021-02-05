PACIFIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Corey Cheatham performs maintenance on a re-heater aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

Date Taken: 05.02.2021
Date Posted: 05.06.2021
This work, USS Makin Island Underway [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jeremy Laramore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.