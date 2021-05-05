The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI

Senior Airman David Moran, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation, communicates with LRS command post during a simulated mass casualty exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. Team Yokota members participated in a two-week-long Samurai Readiness Inspection exercise which ensures the base is ready to respond to potential contingencies in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

