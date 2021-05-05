The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI

(Right to left) Senior Airman David Moran and Staff Sgt. Kevin Saelor, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, perform self-aid body-care during a simulated mass causality exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. Team Yokota members participated in a two-week-long Samurai Readiness Inspection exercise which ensures the base is ready to respond to potential contingencies in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

