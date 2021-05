The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI

Simulated mass casualty victims lay down on the ground during the Samurai Readiness Inspection at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. The fake injuries create a sense of realism for first responders and enhance the effectiveness of the training conducted. Team Yokota members participated in the two-week-long SRI exercise which ensures the base is ready to respond to potential contingencies in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

