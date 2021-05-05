Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI [Image 4 of 11]

    The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    (Right to left) Senior Airman David Moran and Staff Sgt. Kevin Saelor, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, perform self-aid body-care during a simulated mass causality exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. Team Yokota members participated in a two-week-long Samurai Readiness Inspection exercise which ensures the base is ready to respond to potential contingencies in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 01:57
    Photo ID: 6631506
    VIRIN: 210505-F-PM645-3873
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI
    The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI
    The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI
    The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI
    The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI
    The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI
    The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI
    The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI
    The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI
    The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI
    The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Area of Responsibility
    AOR
    Readiness
    Lethality
    Samurai Readiness Inspection
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT