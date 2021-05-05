Staff Sgt. Kevin Saelor, left, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron NCOIC fire truck and refuel maintenance, fills out a triage card during a simulated mass casualty exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. Team Yokota members participated in a two-week-long Samurai Readiness Inspection exercise which ensures the base is ready to respond to potential contingencies in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 01:57
|Photo ID:
|6631511
|VIRIN:
|210505-F-PM645-3915
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, The 374 LRS and Medics conduct mass casuality exercise during SRI [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
