SUBASE New London keeps it Green for Earth Day

210430-N-EJ843-0066 GROTON, Conn. (April 28, 2021) A student from the Naval Submarine School (SUBSCOL) moves sandbags in a base wide clean-up onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. SUBSCOL was one of many commands to help during a volunteer event focused on environmental cleanliness to recognize Earth Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

