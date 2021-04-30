210430-N-EJ843-0078 GROTON, Conn. (April 28, 2021) Members of the Junior Enlisted Association (JEA), pose for a photo in front of sandbags they filled onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London during a base wide clean-up. “I am so happy that we were able to show up and support our SUBASE community by helping to create a clean environment,” said Information System Technician 2nd Class Aviana Nash, Vice President of JEA. The JEA was one of the many organizations to help during a volunteer event focused on environmental cleanliness to recognize Earth Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 00:52 Photo ID: 6629751 VIRIN: 210430-N-EJ843-0078 Resolution: 1733x1153 Size: 1.58 MB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SUBASE New London keeps it Green for Earth Day [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.