210430-N-EJ843-0078 GROTON, Conn. (April 28, 2021) Members of the Junior Enlisted Association (JEA), pose for a photo in front of sandbags they filled onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London during a base wide clean-up. “I am so happy that we were able to show up and support our SUBASE community by helping to create a clean environment,” said Information System Technician 2nd Class Aviana Nash, Vice President of JEA. The JEA was one of the many organizations to help during a volunteer event focused on environmental cleanliness to recognize Earth Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 00:52
|Photo ID:
|6629751
|VIRIN:
|210430-N-EJ843-0078
|Resolution:
|1733x1153
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|GROTON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SUBASE New London keeps it Green for Earth Day [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
