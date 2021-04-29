Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUBASE New London keeps it Green for Earth Day [Image 2 of 9]

    SUBASE New London keeps it Green for Earth Day

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jimmy Ivy 

    Subase New London

    210429-N-EJ843-0023 GROTON, Conn. (April 28, 2021) Sailors from Naval Submarine School (SUBSCOL) volunteer and help the Women’s Leadership and Mentorship Program remove trash onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. The Women’s Leadership and Mentorship Program was one of the many organizations to help during a volunteer event focused on environmental cleanliness to recognize Earth Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUBASE New London keeps it Green for Earth Day [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SUBASE New London
    Earth Day

