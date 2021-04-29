SUBASE New London keeps it Green for Earth Day

210429-N-EJ843-0027 GROTON, Conn. (April 28, 2021) Members from the Women’s Leadership and Mentorship Program pose for a photo to show the trash they picked up during a base clean-up event onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. The Women’s Leadership and Mentorship Program was one of the many organizations to help during a volunteer event focused on environmental cleanliness to recognize Earth Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

