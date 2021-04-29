SUBASE New London keeps it Green for Earth Day

210429-N-EJ843-0046 GROTON, Conn. (April 28, 2021) Students from the Naval Submarine School (SUBSCOL) fill up sandbags onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. “Teamwork makes the dream work,” said Chief Engineman Bradley Bruns, First Lieutenant Department leading chief petty officer. SUBSCOL was one of many commands to help during a volunteer event focused on environmental cleanliness to recognize Earth Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

