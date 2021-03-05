Senior leaders and key members of the Osan community cut a ceremonial ribbon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3, 2021. Osan’s original runway was constructed in 1953 and was the only runway for over 50 years. A second outside runway was constructed so the newly re-designed inside runway could get needed repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 06:22
|Photo ID:
|6628035
|VIRIN:
|210503-F-JR630-1244
|Resolution:
|6467x4605
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT