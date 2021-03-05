Senior leaders and key members of the Osan community cut a ceremonial ribbon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3, 2021. Having two fully functional, operational runways is the single largest enabler of Team Osan’s ability to Fight Tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 06:22 Photo ID: 6628034 VIRIN: 210503-F-JR630-1235 Resolution: 7153x4670 Size: 5.7 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.