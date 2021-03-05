Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior leaders and key members of the Osan community cut a ceremonial ribbon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3, 2021. Having two fully functional, operational runways is the single largest enabler of Team Osan’s ability to Fight Tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 06:22
    Photo ID: 6628034
    VIRIN: 210503-F-JR630-1235
    Resolution: 7153x4670
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Runway
    Construction
    51st FW
    51st CES

