Senior leaders and key members of the Osan community cut a ceremonial ribbon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3, 2021. Having two fully functional, operational runways is the single largest enabler of Team Osan’s ability to Fight Tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 06:22
|Photo ID:
|6628034
|VIRIN:
|210503-F-JR630-1235
|Resolution:
|7153x4670
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS
