Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Lt. Col. Ryan Walinski, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron commander, congratulates and thanks his CES team during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the main runway of Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3, 2021. The CES mission is based around sustaining the airfield to allow maximum mission generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

Date Taken: 05.03.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR