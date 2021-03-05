Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 1 of 9]

    Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Scissors and gloves are placed for a ribbon cutting ceremony revealing new renovations accomplished at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3, 2021. Osan senior leaders and key members will cut a ceremonial ribbon marking the opening of a new functional interior runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 06:22
    Photo ID: 6628028
    VIRIN: 210503-F-JR630-1006
    Resolution: 6348x3946
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Runway
    Construction
    51st FW
    51st CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT