Scissors and gloves are placed for a ribbon cutting ceremony revealing new renovations accomplished at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3, 2021. Osan senior leaders and key members will cut a ceremonial ribbon marking the opening of a new functional interior runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 06:22
|Photo ID:
|6628028
|VIRIN:
|210503-F-JR630-1006
|Resolution:
|6348x3946
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
