Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Members of the Osan community gather for a ribbon cutting ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3, 2021. This ceremony marks the completion of a five-year, seventy-five million dollar construction project to repair the main runway for Osan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

Date Taken: 05.03.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR