Col. John Gonzales, 51st Fighter Wing commander, commends everyone that played a role in this five-year construction project during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the main runway of Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3, 2021. This replacement runway allows Osan to continue operating as a strategic base with a logistical platform for future contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 06:22 Photo ID: 6628031 VIRIN: 210503-F-JR630-1120 Resolution: 7050x4610 Size: 2.8 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.