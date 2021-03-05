Replace Main Runway-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Col. John Gonzales, 51st Fighter Wing commander, commends everyone that played a role in this five-year construction project during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the main runway of Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3, 2021. This replacement runway allows Osan to continue operating as a strategic base with a logistical platform for future contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)
