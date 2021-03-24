Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hazmat Exercise [Image 6 of 7]

    Hazmat Exercise

    BUCKLEY AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Buckley Garrison

    Airman 1st Class Chelsey Tulip, an emergency management apprentice with the 140th Civil Engineer Squadron, secures and tests out her mask during a hazardous materials and emergency management exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., March 24, 2021. During the exercise, Airmen were equipped with a self-contained breathing apparatus which provided them oxygen while wearing their level A hazmat suits. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 16:12
    Photo ID: 6627029
    VIRIN: 210324-X-YW354-1209
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: BUCKLEY AFB, CO, US
    This work, Hazmat Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    gear
    hazardous material
    exercise
    training
    oxygen
    hazard

