Airman 1st Class Chelsey Tulip, an emergency management apprentice with the 140th Civil Engineer Squadron, secures and tests out her mask during a hazardous materials and emergency management exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., March 24, 2021. During the exercise, Airmen were equipped with a self-contained breathing apparatus which provided them oxygen while wearing their level A hazmat suits. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 16:12
|Photo ID:
|6627029
|VIRIN:
|210324-X-YW354-1209
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY AFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hazmat Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT