Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hazmat Exercise [Image 2 of 7]

    Hazmat Exercise

    BUCKLEY AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Buckley Garrison

    Sgt. Jared Myers, a member of the 8th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, uses a remote to navigate a hazardous material sensor robot through a building to take different hazardous material readings during a hazardous materials and emergency management exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., March 24, 2021. This robot is equipped with cameras which help with navigating different buildings to ensure the areas are safe enough for the emergency management teams. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 16:11
    Photo ID: 6627025
    VIRIN: 210324-X-YW354-1068
    Resolution: 3000x1995
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: BUCKLEY AFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hazmat Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hazmat Exercise
    Hazmat Exercise
    Hazmat Exercise
    Hazmat Exercise
    Hazmat Exercise
    Hazmat Exercise
    Hazmat Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    robot
    hazardous material
    exercise
    training
    sensor
    hazard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT