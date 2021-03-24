Hazmat Exercise

Sgt. Jared Myers, a member of the 8th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, uses a remote to navigate a hazardous material sensor robot through a building to take different hazardous material readings during a hazardous materials and emergency management exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., March 24, 2021. This robot is equipped with cameras which help with navigating different buildings to ensure the areas are safe enough for the emergency management teams. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

