Airmen from the 140th and 460th Civil Engineer Squadron open up their air supply on their self-contained breathing apparatus before suiting up during a hazardous materials and emergency management exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., March 24, 2021. The SCBAs provide the much needed oxygen to the emergency management teams inside the level A hazmat suits. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 16:12
|Photo ID:
|6627027
|VIRIN:
|210324-X-YW354-1156
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY AFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hazmat Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS
