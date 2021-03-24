Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hazmat Exercise [Image 4 of 7]

    Hazmat Exercise

    BUCKLEY AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Buckley Garrison

    Airmen from the 140th and 460th Civil Engineer Squadron open up their air supply on their self-contained breathing apparatus before suiting up during a hazardous materials and emergency management exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., March 24, 2021. The SCBAs provide the much needed oxygen to the emergency management teams inside the level A hazmat suits. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

