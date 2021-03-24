Hazmat Exercise

Airmen from the 140th and 460th Civil Engineer Squadron open up their air supply on their self-contained breathing apparatus before suiting up during a hazardous materials and emergency management exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., March 24, 2021. The SCBAs provide the much needed oxygen to the emergency management teams inside the level A hazmat suits. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

