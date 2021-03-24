Tech. Sgt. Stephen Johnson, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, and Senior Airman Selena Little, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, gear up for a hazardous materials and emergency management exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., March 24, 2021. Johnson and Little suit up in level A hazmat gear to prepare to enter a hazardous building to test and clear it. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 16:11
|Photo ID:
|6627026
|VIRIN:
|210324-X-YW354-1116
|Resolution:
|2128x3200
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY AFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hazmat Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
