Hazmat Exercise

Tech. Sgt. Stephen Johnson, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, and Senior Airman Selena Little, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, gear up for a hazardous materials and emergency management exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., March 24, 2021. Johnson and Little suit up in level A hazmat gear to prepare to enter a hazardous building to test and clear it. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Location: BUCKLEY AFB, CO, US