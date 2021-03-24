Hazmat Exercise

An emergency management apprentice from the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron uses a handheld hazardous material scanner to scan his surroundings during a hazardous materials and emergency management exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., March 24, 2021. Airmen performing this hazardous material and emergency management exercise use these scanners along with a bucket full of equipment to scan different areas of each room to ensure there are no hazardous or potentially dangerous materials needing to be properly cared for and disposed of. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

