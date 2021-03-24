Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hazmat Exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    Hazmat Exercise

    BUCKLEY AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Buckley Garrison

    An emergency management apprentice from the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron uses a handheld hazardous material scanner to scan his surroundings during a hazardous materials and emergency management exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., March 24, 2021. Airmen performing this hazardous material and emergency management exercise use these scanners along with a bucket full of equipment to scan different areas of each room to ensure there are no hazardous or potentially dangerous materials needing to be properly cared for and disposed of. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 16:12
    Photo ID: 6627028
    VIRIN: 210324-X-YW354-1277
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: BUCKLEY AFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hazmat Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hazmat Exercise
    Hazmat Exercise
    Hazmat Exercise
    Hazmat Exercise
    Hazmat Exercise
    Hazmat Exercise
    Hazmat Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    gear
    suits
    hazardous material
    exercise
    training
    hazard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT