Hazmat Exercise

Staff Sgt. Jamil Moore, JOB TITLE/UNIT, and Sgt. 1st Class Eric Goodman, a member of the 8th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, assist an Airman putting on their full level A chemical suit during a hazardous materials and emergency management exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., March 24, 2021. With level A being the highest form of protection, the emergency management team is sealed in a gas-tight, splash-resistant suit with a self-contained breathing apparatus and chemical-resistant gloves. These suits are a crucial piece of equipment, being the only thing that separates them with dangerous and potentially deadly substances. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Location: BUCKLEY AFB, CO, US