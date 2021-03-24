Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hazmat Exercise [Image 7 of 7]

    Hazmat Exercise

    BUCKLEY AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Buckley Garrison

    Staff Sgt. Jamil Moore, JOB TITLE/UNIT, and Sgt. 1st Class Eric Goodman, a member of the 8th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, assist an Airman putting on their full level A chemical suit during a hazardous materials and emergency management exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., March 24, 2021. With level A being the highest form of protection, the emergency management team is sealed in a gas-tight, splash-resistant suit with a self-contained breathing apparatus and chemical-resistant gloves. These suits are a crucial piece of equipment, being the only thing that separates them with dangerous and potentially deadly substances. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 16:12
    Photo ID: 6627030
    VIRIN: 210324-X-YW354-1232
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: BUCKLEY AFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    gear
    suits
    hazardous material
    exercise
    training
    hazard

