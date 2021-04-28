U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph Orlando, a scout sniper with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines, conducts a single shot drill during a sniper range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2021. This training enhanced the Marines’ long-range precision marksmanship capabilities. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. Orlando is a native of Boston, Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 02:09
|Photo ID:
|6626525
|VIRIN:
|210428-M-CG913-0178
|Resolution:
|3083x4625
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2/2 Conducts Sniper Range [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
