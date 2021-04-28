Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/2 Conducts Sniper Range [Image 7 of 14]

    2/2 Conducts Sniper Range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Hunter Anderson, a scout sniper with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines, engages a target during a sniper range at Camp Hansen on Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2021. This training enhanced the Marines’ long-range precision marksmanship capabilities. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. Anderson is a native of Stafford, Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 02:10
    Photo ID: 6626518
    VIRIN: 210428-M-CG913-0142
    Resolution: 4974x3316
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: STAFFORD, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/2 Conducts Sniper Range [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

