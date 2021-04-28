U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Giovanni Demuth, a scout sniper with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines, engages a target during a sniper range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2021. This training enhanced the Marines’ long-range precision marksmanship capabilities. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. Demuth is a native of Freehold, New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 02:14
|Photo ID:
|6626514
|VIRIN:
|210428-M-CG913-0101
|Resolution:
|4178x2785
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|FREEHOLD, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2/2 Conducts Sniper Range [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
