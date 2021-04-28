U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Giovanni Demuth, a scout sniper with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines, engages a target during a sniper range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2021. This training enhanced the Marines’ long-range precision marksmanship capabilities. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. Demuth is a native of Freehold, New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 02:14 Photo ID: 6626514 VIRIN: 210428-M-CG913-0101 Resolution: 4178x2785 Size: 4.5 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: FREEHOLD, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2/2 Conducts Sniper Range [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.