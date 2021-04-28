Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/2 Conducts Sniper Range [Image 1 of 14]

    2/2 Conducts Sniper Range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Justin Andler and Lance Cpl. Terence Keenan, both scout snipers with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines, 3d Marine Division, record atmospherics before a sniper range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2021. This training enhanced the Marines’ long-range precision marksmanship capabilities. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. Andler is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio and Keenan is a native of Poughkeepsie, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 02:14
    Photo ID: 6626512
    VIRIN: 210428-M-CG913-0002
    Resolution: 4849x3233
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

