2/2 Conducts Sniper Range

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Giovanni Demuth and Lance Cpl. Hunter Anderson, both scout snipers with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines, review ballistics factors before a sniper range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2021. This training enhanced the Marines’ long-range precision marksmanship capabilities. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. Demuth is a native of Freehold, New Jersey, and Anderson is a native of Stafford, Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

