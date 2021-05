2/2 Conducts Sniper Range

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Terence Keenan a scout sniper with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines, engages a target during a sniper range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2021. This training enhanced the Marines’ long-range precision marksmanship capabilities. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. Keenan is a native of Poughkeepsie, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

