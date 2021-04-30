Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge

Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii stand in formation to receive their Expert Infantryman Badges and Expert Soldier Badges at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 30, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

