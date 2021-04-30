Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii dunk their arms in coolers of ice water during a 12-mile ruck march before testing on the final lane for the Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 30, 2021. Following the events the Soldiers who successfully complete all tasks were awarded the EIB and ESB. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

