Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii stand in formation to receive their Expert Infantryman Badges and Expert Soldier Badges at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 30, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2021 02:48
|Photo ID:
|6625567
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-AK380-630
|Resolution:
|6254x4169
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
