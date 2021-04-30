Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge [Image 16 of 17]

    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii stand in formation to receive their Expert Infantryman Badges and Expert Soldier Badges at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 30, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 02:49
    Photo ID: 6625568
    VIRIN: 210430-A-AK380-671
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge
    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge
    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge
    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge
    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge
    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge
    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge
    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge
    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge
    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge
    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge
    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge
    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge
    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge
    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge
    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge
    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Ruck March
    Testing
    EIB
    Infantry
    ESB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT