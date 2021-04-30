Sgt. Adam Manibusan an infantryman assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division completes a 12-mile ruck march before testing on the final lane for the Expert Infantryman Badge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 30, 2021. After completing these events Manibusan was awarded the EIB. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 02:50 Photo ID: 6625555 VIRIN: 210430-A-AK380-083 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.12 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.