    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge [Image 9 of 17]

    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii complete a 12-mile ruck march before testing on the final lane for the Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 30, 2021. Following the events the Soldiers who successfully complete all tasks were awarded the EIB and ESB. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 02:48
    Photo ID: 6625561
    VIRIN: 210430-A-AK380-400
    Resolution: 4504x3003
    Size: 751.1 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Ruck March
    Testing
    EIB
    Infantry
    ESB

