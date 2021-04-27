Mike Company Confidence Course

Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 28, 2021. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

