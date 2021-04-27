Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Confidence Course [Image 5 of 8]

    Mike Company Confidence Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 28, 2021. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 15:29
    Photo ID: 6625244
    VIRIN: 210427-M-VX661-849
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Confidence Course [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

