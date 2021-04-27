Mike Company Confidence Course

Recruit Daniel Valastro, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, scales the A-frame during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 28, 2021. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. Valastro is from Grand Prairie, Texas and was recruited out of RS Dallas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

