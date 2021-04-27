Recruit Eduardo Garcia, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, climbs a rope during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 27, 2021. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. Garcia is from Compton, Calif., and was recruited out of RS Los Angeles. (U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 15:30 Photo ID: 6625246 VIRIN: 210427-M-VX661-921 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.36 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Confidence Course [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.