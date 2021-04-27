Recruit Ivan Esparza, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, walks across an obstacle during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 27, 2021. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. Esparza is from Lancaster, Calif., and was recruited out of RS Los Angeles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 15:29 Photo ID: 6625240 VIRIN: 210427-M-VX661-731 Resolution: 3885x5827 Size: 566.44 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Confidence Course [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.