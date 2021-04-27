Mike Company Confidence Course

Recruit (rct) Cody Bean, left, and rct. Mason Sannito, recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, climb the stairway to heaven during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 27, 2021. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. Bean is from San Antonio, Texas and was recruited out of RS San Antonio. Sannito is from Dyer, Indiana and was recruited out of RS Indianapolis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

