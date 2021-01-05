Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Rodriguez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    210430-N-GZ947-1257 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 30, 2021) Sailiors hoist Adm. John Aquilino's four-star flag during the change of command ceremony for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), where Adm. Davidson relinquished command to Aquilino.. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)

