210430-N-GZ947-1257 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 30, 2021) Sailiors hoist Adm. John Aquilino's four-star flag during the change of command ceremony for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), where Adm. Davidson relinquished command to Aquilino.. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 03:58 Photo ID: 6624937 VIRIN: 210430-N-GZ947-1257 Resolution: 3301x4952 Size: 892.78 KB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kenneth Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.