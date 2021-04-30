Adm. Philip Davidson, outgoing commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), is piped aboard during the USINDOPACOM change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Aquilino relieved Adm. Philip Davidson as USINDOPACOM commander. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 03:58 Photo ID: 6624934 VIRIN: 210429-N-AT895-6027 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 5.23 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Nathan Laird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.