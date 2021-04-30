U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

Adm. John Aquilino, left, relieves Adm. Philip Davidson, right, as commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM). Aquilino becomes the 26th Commander of USINDOPACOM, the nation’s oldest and largest combatant command. As the USINDOPACOM commander, he is charged with leading more than 380,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Guardians, Coast Guardsmen and Department of Defense civilians and is responsible for all U.S. military activities in the Indo-Pacific, covering 36 nations, 14 time zones, and more than 50 percent of the world’s population. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)

