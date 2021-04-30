U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

Adm. John Aquilino delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), where Adm. Davidson relinquished command to Aquilino. Aquilino, who was previously the U.S. Pacific Fleet commander, acknowledged USINDOPACOM’s critical role in providing regional peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)

Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US