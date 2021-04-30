Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Laird 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    Adm. John Aquilino delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), where Adm. Davidson relinquished command to Aquilino. Aquilino, who was previously the U.S. Pacific Fleet commander, acknowledged USINDOPACOM’s critical role in providing regional peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nate Laird/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 03:58
    Photo ID: 6624936
    VIRIN: 210429-N-AT895-6223
    Resolution: 5697x3802
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Nathan Laird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY
    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY
    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY
    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY
    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY
    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USINDOPACOMCOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT